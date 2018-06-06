The colorful 5K

RACINE — The Southern Local PTO recently held its second annual 5K Color Run.

The 5K Color Run began as a fundraising technique for Southern Local playgrounds. One of the event’s organizers Heather Dailey-Johnson commented the proceeds from last year’s run aided in putting a new playground area in for second and third grade students at the school, with the new equipment installed for the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

Johnson said the proceeds for this year’s run went towards the expansion of the park and to help with the playgrounds maintenance for Southern Local Schools.

Johnson shared she and fellow Southern Local PTO members decided to bring a color run to the county because they are a fun experience for everyone. She explained the Southern Local PTO put on the very first color for the county when the first race was held last year. Johnson commented that run generated 100 participants.

For the race this year, 53 runners, joggers, and walkers came out to get splashed with a bit color through different color stations while participating in the 5k.

The three top winners were given medals, but all participants were entered into door prize drawings for a variety of items.

The winners of the 5K Color Run were as follows: first place, Jared Koenig; second place, Ryan Laudermilt; third place, Russ Fields.

A participant walking through a blue splash of color. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_0607-1-.jpg A participant walking through a blue splash of color. Participants walking through a splash of green. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_0607-2-.jpg Participants walking through a splash of green. The volunteers throwing the color became as colorful as the 5K participants. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_0607-3-.jpg The volunteers throwing the color became as colorful as the 5K participants. The Southern Local PTO 5k Color Run generated 53 participants. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_0607-5-.jpg The Southern Local PTO 5k Color Run generated 53 participants. The winners of the 5K Color Run were as follows: first place, Jared Koenig; second place, Ryan Laudermilt; third place, Russ Fields. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_0607-6-.jpg The winners of the 5K Color Run were as follows: first place, Jared Koenig; second place, Ryan Laudermilt; third place, Russ Fields.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

