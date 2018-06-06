Wahama teacher charged with battery

MASON — A teacher at Wahama Junior/Senior High School has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery after being accused of allegedly striking two students.

Marsha S. Nagy, 60, Rutland, Ohio, appeared for arraignment before Magistrate Gail Roush in Mason County Magistrate Court, with Roush setting her bond at $1,500. Court records show Nagy was released on a personal recognizance bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Nagy is accused of allegedly striking one student in the head with her hand as they were entering a classroom, and allegedly struck another student “at least one time in the head with a ruler” while that student was in her classroom.

Investigating the incident is Lt. J.S. Fields of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, who is also Wahama’s resource officer.

Superintendent Jack Cullen told the Register, Nagy is currently on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of this case. Cullen added, Mason County Schools was cooperating with law enforcement on this matter.

