Rock slide work expected to take 6-8 more weeks

ANTIQUITY — Residents and visitors in the Antiquity area will have to continue to detour a little longer as work takes place on the rock and land slide along State Route 124.

The roadway has been closed since a rockfall took place in late April. The road has frequently been closed over the past few years with rock slides.

ODOT District 10 spokesperson Ashley Rittenhouse told the Sentinel that ODOT currently has a signed contract with DGM Inc. for the project.

”The plan is to blast 300 feet of the sandstone rock below the current landslide and create a bench that would catch any future overburden that could slide off the hill. The Contractor has been building an access to the top of the hillside and is starting work on soil borings today (Monday),” stated Rittenhouse.

The work will last approximately 6-8 weeks.

Another ODOT project taking place in the region involves US Route 33 in the Athens area. Beginning on Monday, June 11, the westbound US Route 33 ramps at East State Street in Athens will be closed. The closure is expected to last until July 25.

The detour for trucks and commercial traffic is via US 50E to the East State Street Exit. Local traffic will be detoured to the Stimson Avenue Exit, 16C. Concrete replacement work will also begin on the US 33 EB on-ramp in this time period. Temporary pavement will be installed to maintain traffic. In order to discourage neighborhood cut-through traffic, Grant Street will be modified to be one way north through at least the duration of the ramp closure period.