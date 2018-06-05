Kickin’ off summertime

POMEROY — It’s beginning to feel like summertime, and this weekend will bring the first festival of the year with Kickin’ Summer Bash at the Pomeroy Levee.

With live music, games and activities for all ages, as well as the Anything that Floats event and Tribute to Truckers, the Bash has something for everyone.

Friday evening of the Kickin’ Summer Bash begins with the Cruise In from 5-8 p.m. sponsored by the New Haven Road Angels and Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram. Come out whether you are an owner or an admirer of fine vehicles and visit with friends and neighbors at this event. Rockin’ Reggie will be on hand to provide music during the cruise in.

Live music will take place at the amphitheater beginning at 7 p.m. The lineup for the evening includes Nick Michael and Susan Page Orchestra at 7 p.m.; The Hopewell at 8 p.m.; Aubree Riley at 9 p.m.; and the Renee Stewart Band at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, the Anything that Floats race will take place at the boat levee at 2 p.m. The prize money up for grabs is $125 for first place; $75 for second place; and $50 for third place.

“We’ve had some really creative entries in past years. Come join the fun,” said organizer Brenda Roush. There is no entry fee but participants must have life jackets and be 16 or over.

Also at 2 p.m. all the activities start for the kids. At 2 p.m. there will be a chalk drawing contest with prize money for kids up to age 6 and kids up to age 12 in the amounts of $25 for first place, $15 for second place and $10 for third place. This event is sponsored by The Vaughan Agency.

From 3 to 8 p.m. Meigs Inflatables will be on the parking lot ready to play games and share fun on their slides and bounce houses. Inflatables are free.

When 4 p.m. arrives watch for all the little treasure hunters who will be sifting through the sand for those gold coins that have real value. Only kids up to 11 years of age will be allowed to participate in this event. A scavenger hunt will be taking place for the teens ages 12-17.

Move over and watch the big rigs arrive in town on Main Street from 5-8 p.m. for a Tribute to the Truckers “Up Close and Personal”.

“We are thanking the big wheelers who risk their lives every day hauling everything we use in life each day. The event is ‘Up close and Personal’ and allows the bash goers the chance to meet and tour their rigs. Come and thank a trucker and see their life styles,” explained Roush.

At 5:30 p.m. will be the Kickin’ Summer Showcase sponsored by Wolfe Mountain Entertainment. The showcase featuring several local performers will take place on the Gazebo Stage.

At 6:30 p.m. a drawing will take place to get “free stuff.” Be sure and get a ticket from the tent in “the dip.” Only one ticket per person will be given and eligible to receive prizes.

From 7 to 11 p.m. the entertainment begins and the Saturday evening line up will be Brent Patterson at 7 p.m.; Cradle & Grave at 8 p.m.; Ben Davis Jr. and Band at 9 p.m.; and Next Level at 10 p.m.

At 8 p.m. the boats will begin to “parade” around in the middle of the river in front of the amphitheater so that those in attendance can vote on their favorite people’s choice award for their lighting theme of their boats. Prize dollars will be given in the amount of $125 for first place; $75 for second place; and $50 for third place.

For more information on the event visit the Kickin’ Summer Bash Facebook page.

Information provided by Brenda Roush.

The Tribute to Truckers will be held on Saturday evening at Kickin’ Summer Bash. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_6.13-Kickin-22017612102524844_ne201865134830380.jpg The Tribute to Truckers will be held on Saturday evening at Kickin’ Summer Bash. Kids will once again sift through the sand for treasure on Saturday at the Kickin’ Summer Bash. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_6.13-Kickin-1201761210252194_ne201865134832587.jpg Kids will once again sift through the sand for treasure on Saturday at the Kickin’ Summer Bash.

