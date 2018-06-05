Eastern hosts inaugural academic banquet

REEDSVILLE — A total of 84 students in grades 3-12 at Eastern Local were honored at the district’s academic banquet.

Eastern Local Schools, in partnership with the Farmers Bank & Savings Company, held its inaugural academic banquet on May 15.

The evening opened with Sydney Cook, President of the EHS class of 2018, leading the Pledge of Allegiance. This was followed by an invocation given by Kaitlyn Hawk, chaplain of the class of 2018

Supt. Steve Ohlinger, superintendent of Eastern Local Schools, served as the master of ceremonies for the evening. The keynote address for the evening was given by retired educator and Eastern Alumni Bill Buckley. During his career, Buckley served as a teacher at Wahama High School, principal of Eastern High School, Superintendent of Meigs Local Schools, and in a variety of other educational and administrative roles in the area. Buckley, through sharing of his life experiences, spoke of the importance of education and how it can provide for future success. He encouraged all students to continue to maintain their dedication to their studies.

Student awards were presented to the students on behalf of the school by Farmers’ Bank Board of Directors member Dave Weber. Photos were taken by the Bartees and were also provided to the students and their families. All awards, photos, and honoree meals were sponsored by Farmers Bank. Catering was provided by the Austin Cole Culinary Art Co.

Sponsors for the banquet included Farmers Bank & Savings Co., Farmers Bank Tuppers Plains Branch, Eastern Local Board of Education, Eastern Local Administration and Faculty, Eastern Local Education Association, Bartee Photography, Eastern Elementary PTO, Locker 219, Quality Print Shop, Austin Cole Culinary Art Company, and Bethel Worship Center.

Student honorees included:

Third Grade — Mason Casto, Lilly Driggs, Cashton Hill, Wesley Honaker, Dawson King, Greyson Lantz, Sydney Mora, Nicole Nottingham, Makenna Rankin, Makenzie Robertson, Lalia Roush, Carson VanMeter, and Rylie White;

Fourth Grade — Caleb Abner, Derrick Barnes, Olivia Householder, Joyce James, Colton Lloyd, Tyler Miller, Hunter Needs, and Allison Rivera;

Fifth Grade — Cooper Barnett, Sydneyahna Card, Audry Clingenpeel, Owen Davis, WIlliam Gaddis, Joseph Putnam, Kayla Sellers, Gavan Smith, Rylan Weeks, and Addison Well;

Sixth Grade — Hannah Bearhs, Victoria Driggs, Emma Edwards, Emmalyn Hayes, Hope Reed, and Karey Schreckengost;

Seventh Grade — Savannah Barnes, Ella Carleton, Juli Durst, Trey Hill, Jensen Litchfield, Trenton Morrissey, Bella Mugrage, Koen Sellers, Jacob Spencer, and Lillyann Suttle;

Eighth Grade — Lindsie Davis, Emma Doczi, Emma Epling, Jayden Evans, Kendyl Householder, Malachi Martindale, Megan Maxon, Brielle Newland, and Riley Pierce;

Ninth Grade — Jake Barber, Olivia Barber, Matthew Blanchard, Layna Catlett, Jenna Chadwell, and Skylar Honaker;

Tenth Grade — Faith Bauerbach, Haylie Blankenship, Shannan Brewer, Michael Letson, Aubree Lyons, Derrick Metheney, Kristyn Stewart, and Emily VanMeter;

Eleventh Grade — Hannah Damewood, Emmalea Durst, Blaise Facemyer, Chase King, Mollie Maxon, Jessica Parker, and Garrett Rees;

Twelfth Grade — Jessica Adams, Elayna Bissell, Taylor Carleton, Sidney Cook, Kaitlyn Hawk and Morgain Little.

Information provided by Eastern Middle School Principal Bill Francis.

Supt. Steve Ohlinger addresses the honorees at the banquet. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_1I2A8519_preview_ne20186510567722.jpg Supt. Steve Ohlinger addresses the honorees at the banquet. Students from third grade through twelfth grade were honored at the Eastern Academic Banquet. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_EHS-AWARDS-Web-6892_preview_ne201865105611125.jpg Students from third grade through twelfth grade were honored at the Eastern Academic Banquet. Students from third grade through twelfth grade were honored at the Eastern Academic Banquet. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/06/web1_EHS-AWARDS-Web-6904_preview_ne20186510561413.jpg Students from third grade through twelfth grade were honored at the Eastern Academic Banquet.