Musser appointed to Meigs School Board

ROCKSPRINGS — Seven Meigs Local residents applied for the vacant seat on the Board of Education, but only one could be selected.

The Meigs Local Board of Education voted 4-0 during a special meeting on Monday evening to appoint Barbara Musser to the seat left vacant last month. The seat became vacant after the board voted 3-1 to remove former Board of Education President Larry Tucker, who is currently under indictment in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

“The Meigs Local School Board took this situation very seriously as we are appointing a member for the balance of a term that runs from now to the end of December 2019,” read a statement from Board President Ryan Mahr on behalf of the board.

“The Meigs Local School Board was very pleased that we had a total of seven applicants for the open seat on the board; therefore, we decided to interview all seven applicants last week. All seven applicants were interviewed using a standard list of questions, from the Ohio School Board Association, for potential board members,” the statement continued.

Those submitting letters of interest for the vacant position were Barbara Musser, Bradley Young, Danny Davis, Dave Harris, Gary Coleman, Lee Roberts and Linda Riggs.

“All the candidates did well in the interview and showed genuine interest and concern for the children of the district. Based on the results of the interviews and the resumes provided by each candidate the MLSB decided to appoint Mrs. Barbara Musser to the open position,” read the statement.

Explaining the decision, the statement continued, “The board felt that Mrs. Musser’s previous experience as a Board Member and her direct involvement with the School District’s teaching curriculum she would be a good fit for the open position.”

“We ask that the public please support her in this new role with the Board,” continued the statement.

Musser is expected to be sworn in at the regular board meeting on June 12.

“We also encouraged all applicants to continue to support the Board and district in the many activities that they are already involved with and encouraged them to come to any MLSB meeting so they could continue to learn about the operation of the Board and the district,” the statement concluded.

Musser, of Pomeroy, previously served one term on the board (2008-11), having been Board President during a portion of her term.

“My four years of experience as a prior elected member of the Board of Education will be of great benefit to our school district. Understanding the challenges of a Board position gives me a greater appreciation for the service required,” wrote Musser in her letter of interest. She stated that at the end of her previous term she did not seek reelection as the family was relocating.

“I have always been passionate about education, especially in Meigs County. Being a part of the leadership team responsible for advancing our educational system would be an honor I would not take lightly. I often wonder what motivates others to seek positions on Boards of Education. For me, I only strive to improve our district and make decisions that will benefit our staff and students,” concluded Musser.

Musser, a 1992 MHS graduate, has also worked in education as an administrator for New Horizons Childhood Enrichment Center and a substitute teacher and intervention tutor for Meigs Local. Musser is active in the community with the Meigs County Community Fund, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Religious Educator, Meigs Band Boosters and Athletic Boosters.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

