Locals attend Two Days in May Conference

COLUMBUS — Since 1991, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has hosted an annual Two Days in May Conference in Columbus, Ohio. The conference offers dozens of different crime and victim services related training sessions that are tailored toward providing better victim services to local communities throughout Ohio. The theme of this year’s conference was “Protecting Ohio Families.”

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley attended the conference along with Meigs County Crime Victim Services Director and Advocate, Theda Petrasko and advocates Shelley Kemper and Alexis Schwab. Prosecutor Stanley and each of the advocates are passionate about serving Meigs County crime victims, stated a news release from Stanley. Each advocate is a registered, which in Ohio requires the completion of at least 20 hours of specialized training each year as well as continued registration every two years. As new types of crime victimization emerge, new training topics are offered at the conference so advocates can learn more about the trends and developments in the field. The conference provided advocates with information that can be utilized to better serve victims at the local level. Topics cover a wide range of information including, but not limited to, domestic violence, serving people who have been impacted and traumatized by crime, ethics, public benefits basics, protection orders, and responding to mass violence.

“Two Days in May is always a well-attended conference that provides valuable information, education, and training to victim services advocates across Ohio,” Stanley said. “Mike DeWine cares deeply about victims of crime, and we appreciate that his office continues to host this conference so that all advocates become better at providing services to victims of crime, not only in Meigs County, but throughout the entire state.”

The Meigs County Crime Victim Services is the only crime victim services program in Meigs County and is funded through the Ohio Attorney General’s Grants Unit. The grants unit administers grants from the State Victims Assistance Act (SVAA) and the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), which are made up of funds from defendants’ court costs and fees, not taxpayer dollars. The Meigs County Crime Victim Services currently has two full-time advocates and one part-time advocate funded through these grants. Our trained advocates provide the following services to Victims of Crime in Meigs County:

Support and notification of their rights as a crime victim

Information about the criminal justice procedural steps

Assist with victim impact statements

Information for identified services and referrals

Case status notification and upcoming court dates

Victim representative in the courtroom

Assistance with civil protection orders.

In addition to Prosecutor Stanley and the victim services advocates, Meigs County Juvenile Court Judge Scott Powell and members of his staff also attended the Two Days in May Conference.

If anyone is in need of victim services, that person is encouraged to contact the Meigs County Crime Victim Services at 740-992-1720.

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor James K. Stanley is pictured with advocates Theda Petrasko, Alexis Schwab and Shelley Kemper at the Two Days in May conference. Prosecutor James K. Stanley, left, and Juvenile/Probate Judge Scott Powell, right, are pictured with Cathy Harper Lee, Executive Director of the Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center.