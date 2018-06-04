Band members recognized

ROCKSPRINGS — Members of the Meigs High School Band were recently recognized at the annual band banquet.
Awards presented included:
District Honors Band — Greg Sheets;
Solo and Ensemble Superior Rating — Layla Walter, Brycen Smith, Noah Kimes, Greg Sheets, Gloria Sisson, Kali Cleland;
110 Percent Award — Kali Cleland, Olivia Davis, Hope Diehl;
Outstanding Musician — MaKayla Kimes, Amanda Landaker;
Directors Award — Jake Scherfel;
Arion Award — Greg Sheets;
Field Commander — Greg Sheets.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU