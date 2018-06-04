Band members recognized

ROCKSPRINGS — Members of the Meigs High School Band were recently recognized at the annual band banquet.

Awards presented included:

District Honors Band — Greg Sheets;

Solo and Ensemble Superior Rating — Layla Walter, Brycen Smith, Noah Kimes, Greg Sheets, Gloria Sisson, Kali Cleland;

110 Percent Award — Kali Cleland, Olivia Davis, Hope Diehl;

Outstanding Musician — MaKayla Kimes, Amanda Landaker;

Directors Award — Jake Scherfel;

Arion Award — Greg Sheets;

Field Commander — Greg Sheets.