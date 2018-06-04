Trail ride to benefit Make A Wish

LANGSVILLE — A ride to make a difference.

The Meigs Chapter of Ohio Horsemen’s Council will host its annual horseback trail ride to benefit the Make A Wish Foundation on June 9. The ride takes place at the AEP Horse Camp near Langsville, Ohio.

Sign up to ride begins at 9 a.m. You do not have to have a horse to attend this event.

This ride raises money for children who have a life threatening illness to have their wish come true.

Last year, the event raised $13,000 for Make A Wish and over the past three years more than $27,000 has been raised.

Make A Wish Foundation has helped at least three children in this area have their wish come true.

Food will be served, along with door prizes given out, and the top three bringing in the most money will win a prize. All proceeds go to Make A Wish.

A rain date is planned for Saturday, June 16.

