Eastern hosts annual Reading Fair

REEDSVILLE — Students at Eastern Middle School recently took part in the annual Reading Fair.

Reading Fair is for students in 4th, 5th, and 6th grades.

Students began in January by choosing a fiction novel of their interest, stated teacher Patrece Beegle. Students chose a wide variety of genres from historical fiction to realistic fiction, from fantasy to mystery. Students then utilized the knowledge they gained throughout the school year to create a tri-fold display containing the literary elements specified by their reading teacher.

To conclude the experience, Eastern faculty members along with community members interviewed each student regarding their projects. Students were awarded gold, silver, or bronze awards based on scores from the judges.

Award winners by grade are as follows:

6th grade — Gold: Emmalyn Hayes, Emma Edwards, Olivia Wood, and Hayley Brewer;

6th grade — Bronze: Sydnee Adams and Brayden Creath;

5th grade — Gold: Chase Glaze, Kayla Sellers, Briar Nutter, Julia St. Clair, Sarah Morris, Ethan Love, Addison Well, Alex Collins, Cooper Barnett, Gunner Gaddis, Anita Moore, Braylyn Johnson, Brayden Haught, Alivia Ord, Landin Helgesen, Audry Clingenpeel, and Cassium Powell;

5th grade — Silver: Arianna Buckley, Brady Rockhold, Owen Davis, Sadi Jones, Connor Nolan, and Rylan Weeks;

5th grade — Bronze: Delanie Brooks, Joseph Putnam, Kathryne Whitley, Sydney Smith, Wyatt McCune, Tyler Hill, Ellie Spires, Katie Ryan, Danielle Epple, and Sydneyahna Card;

4th grade — Gold: Derrick Barnes, Olivia Householder, Gavin Randolph, Ethan Yonker, Cheyenne White, Marshall Ringer, Colton Lloyd, Logan Wolfe, Lane Atha, Mason Baker, and Caleb Abner;

4th grade — Silver: Braidyn Pooler, Mattee Bolden, Maddy Karr, Cole Bowie, and Ayden Kimes;

4th grade — Bronze: Ashley Jeffers, Rex Suttle, Ronnie Golden, Jace Stevens, Mayzie Emery, and Hunter Needs.

Judges for the event included Moe and Anita Hajivandi, Randy Smith, Robbie Jacks, Dixie Sayre, Debbie Weber, Andrea Houck, Becca Houck, Jenna Hysell, Jeryl Bowie, and Raberta Hill.

​

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.31-Reading-1_ne20185261343185.jpg Courtesy photo https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.31-Reading-3_ne201852613432257.jpg Courtesy photo https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.31-Reeading-2_ne201852613433336.jpg Courtesy photo