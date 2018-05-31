Syracuse Community Center summer activities

SYRACUSE — Looking for something fun to do this summer? The Syracuse Community Center is offering a Summer Activities Program for all ages free of charge.

According to the Center’s Activities Director Debbie Jones, the program runs Monday through Thursday, June 4 through Aug. 9.

“We want to encourage everyone to keep active during the summer months,” Debbie Jones said. “I’m developing programs that will introduce them to a variety of fun ways to stay active.”

The programs are especially welcome in the area since the announcement that the London Pool in Syracuse will not be opening as scheduled due to structural issues.

Adults are invited to a group walk each morning from 8 to 8:45 a.m.; programs for children 6 to 12 are from 9-10 a.m.; activities are scheduled for teen’s from 13 to 18 10 to 11 a.m.; a sack lunch provided by Meigs Food Service Program will be available from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Activities for children include crafts, table tennis, tinikling, and fitness activities such as bike riding, limbo, and softball. Teens can enjoy table tennis, tennis, basketball, pickle ball and corn hole.

“I really enjoyed working with seniors and I am looking forward to working with both children and adults in this program,” Jones said.

The Center’s Volunteer and Program Coordinator Joy Bentley was instrumental in promoting the idea for the summer program to the Syracuse Community Center Foundation, and said finding Jones was vital to the programs development.

“Debbie was Activities Director for the Meigs County Council on Aging for eight years, she implemented a lot of really good programs, and we are lucky to have her join our organization,” Bentley said.

Foundation President John Bentley said they are always looking for ways to increase participation and use of the facility, and said, “Many groups utilize the buildings for their activities, this is our mission, to ensure the building is used by the community. This summer program is one way we can move the mission forward.

He added that since he became president in 2006, he has strived to maintain the vision of founder Robert Wingett.

Wingett established the non-profit Center “to provide an opportunity for cultural, recreational, and educational activities for the citizens of Syracuse, Minersville, and Meigs County.”

The Foundation oversees operations and maintenance of the building, which is owned by the Village of Syracuse.

The Center’s continuing mission is to “provide opportunities for all ages to experience physical, social, intellectual, cultural, emotional, and spiritual growth and development.”

Since it’s establishment the Center has been a hub for a wide range of community events from Wildwood Garden Club meetings, painting and yoga classes, basketball practice, parties, and memorial dinners.

The facility now includes a fully equipped exercise room open Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and by appointment.

Enrollment forms were sent home with students, or contact Joy Bentley at 740-992-2365 to join the Summer Activities Program or for more information about the Center.

Pictured from left are John Bentley, Debbie Jones, and Joy Bentley planning summer activities for the Syracuse Community Center.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

