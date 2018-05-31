POMEROY — The seventh annual Meigs County Clean Up Day was recently held at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

Betsy Entsminger, Meigs County Clerk/ Grants Administrator, said the event is put together yearly by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Meigs County Commissioners office, Meigs County Health Department, and Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District.

She shared the Ohio EPA gave a grant of $12,000 towards the project and $4,400 was divided between the Meigs County Commissioners office, Meigs County Health Department, and Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The overall results of the day were promising Entsminger reported.

At the front gate it was reported 350 vehicles including 52 trailers came through, 70 vehicles per hour. The total amount of tires collected was 1,505; scrap metal was collected from 137 vehicles; solid waste was collected from 258 vehicles, 60 being trailers.

Clean up day generated over 60 volunteers. Entsminger commented eight volunteers were from juvenile community control. She reported all of the volunteers did a fantastic job unloading the vehicles.

She shared no injuries happened during the day. Entsminger explained the clean up day is a positive event that brings in many people throughout the county.

Individuals were able to get rid of tires, electronics and many other items at no cost such as household items: furniture, toys, appliances, tools, box springs, mattresses, carpet; electronics waste, televisions, computers, servers, monitors, keyboards, speakers, stereo equipment, cameras, CD and DVD players, video game systems, phones, microwaves, and many other items.

Entsminger explained some items that were brought were able to be up-cycled and reused. Some of the those items included appliances, household goods and furnishings, arts and crafts, lumber and building materials, collectibles, antiques and other items.

Individuals who participated were able to get rid of tires, electronics and many other items at no cost. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_0601-1-.jpg Individuals who participated were able to get rid of tires, electronics and many other items at no cost. Meigs County Clean Up Day generated over 60 volunteers this year. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_0601-2-.jpg Meigs County Clean Up Day generated over 60 volunteers this year. Some items that were brought were able to be up-cycled and reused. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_0601-3-.jpg Some items that were brought were able to be up-cycled and reused. Volunteers for Meigs County Clean Up day worked hard together to unload vehicles. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_0601-4-.jpg Volunteers for Meigs County Clean Up day worked hard together to unload vehicles. Meigs County Clean Up Day is a positive event that brings in many people throughout the county. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_0601.CCU1_.jpg Meigs County Clean Up Day is a positive event that brings in many people throughout the county.

Making Meigs County shine

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.