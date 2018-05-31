Recognizing Foster Care Month, EMS Week

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners recognized two important groups during a recent meeting — foster parents and emergency medical personnel.

May was recognized as National Foster Care Month. Several foster parents joined Children Services staff in attending the meeting.

In the state of Ohio there are more than 16,000 children in foster care, according to the proclamation.

“The Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services/Children Services Division and other public and private child care agencies work diligently to ensure that children of Meigs County have temporary or permanent, safe and loving homes,” reads a portion of the proclamation.

In a separate proclamation, the commissioners recognized May 20-26 as the 44th annual National EMS Week.

Statistics provided in the proclamation stat that, in 2017, 911 center dispatchers answered more than 12,024 incoming calls; Meigs EMS field crews responded to 4,780 medical emergency calls; and more than 4,263 patients were transported to area hospitals.

In other recent business, Mike Roush was hired as a seasonal maintenance worker at a rate of $14 per hour.

Patrick Story was hired as the attorney for Job and Family Services to handle child support cases. Story will replace John Custer who recently retired.

A contract was renewed with Brooke Pauley as the Meigs County Family and Children First Council coordinator for a term running July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

