Medley awarded Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship

POMEROY — The Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship was recently awarded. This year’s winner of the $2,000 scholarship was Alexis Medley, of Middleport.

Medley is part of the Class of 2022 of Meigs High School and planning to attend Ohio University.

Any Meigs High School senior or graduate attending college, that lettered in track or cross country a minimum of two years in high school, was eligible to receive the scholarship for a maximum of two years.

The winner was chosen on the basis of character, extra-curricular activities, academic performance and other accomplishments ensuring potential success in college and in post-college life.

Submitted by the Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship Committee.