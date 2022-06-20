First recipients of American Legion Scholarships

The first recipients of the Drew Webster American Legion Post #39 College Scholarships were recently honored at a dinner and presentation at the Post. Wallace Hatfield, Post Adjutant presented scholarships to, from left, Lucas Finlaw, Tristen Wolfe, Baylee Wolfe, and Breanna Lilly. Other recipients not pictured include Lane Cullums and Nykolis D. Stevens. John Hood, Post 39 Commander, is also pictured.

These students were selected from qualifying applicants who are college students or high school seniors who have been accepted into a college or university program. Members of American Legion Post #39 and their immediate families received first consideration for these scholarships, but other veterans and their families were also considered.