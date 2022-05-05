Cruisin’ Saturday Night Scholarships announced

The 2022 Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarships were recently announced, marking the annual event awarding over $69,000 in scholarships in the last 18 years.

Eighteen years ago Hill’s Classic Cars was approached by the local post master about having a car show to help unveil a new stamp featuring the ’55 T-bird. Although the car show itself sounded like a fun idea to organizers, they wanted it to be for a good cause. The scholarship began that year as a way to give back to the community.

At the first show, $400.00 in scholarships were awarded.

As of June 2022, the car show will have raised and awarded over $69,000 in scholarships to Meigs County students.

The recipients for this scholarship must be a Meigs County student graduating from Eastern, Southern, or Meigs. At least one scholarship must to be awarded to each high school. A student planning to go into a mechanical science field will have their application weighted higher, but it is open to any field of study. The scholarship committee bases the main part of their decision on the essay portion of the application.

The Class of 2022 scholarship recipients are Kyle Bailey, Tanner Lisle, Hunter Person, Logan Greenlee, Bryce Newland, and Makayla Smith. Each graduate will receive $1,000.

Bailey, from Southern High School, plans to attend University of Northwestern Ohio to study automobile/automotive mechanics technology/technician, diesel mechanics technology/technician.

Lisle, from Southern High School, plans to attend University of Rio Grande to study education to become a teacher.

Person, from Southern High School, plans to attend Ohio University to study information technology.

Greenlee, from Southern High School, plans to attend University of Rio Grande to study nursing.

Newland, from Eastern High School, plans to attend Hocking College to study science-business/marketing.

Smith, from Meigs High School, plans to attend University Technical Institute to study associate of applied science (automotive technology).

Host sponsors from the 2021 Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show were Grafton Metal, Mark Porter, Napa Athens, Martin Senour Paints, Home National Bank, Hill’s Automotive.

The show takes place each year on the second weekend in September at Racine’s Star Mill Park.

Submitted by Hill’s Classic Cars.