Brooks-Grant Camp officers

Officers for Brooks-Grant Camp No. 7, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Middleport, Ohio are pictured. Front row, Senior Vice Commander Dale Colburn. Standing from left, Chaplain/Patriotic Instructor Greg Michael, Secretary/Treasurer Alan Holter, Commander Tom Galloway and Junior Vice Commander Keith Whaley. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_20211116_190212.jpg Officers for Brooks-Grant Camp No. 7, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Middleport, Ohio are pictured. Front row, Senior Vice Commander Dale Colburn. Standing from left, Chaplain/Patriotic Instructor Greg Michael, Secretary/Treasurer Alan Holter, Commander Tom Galloway and Junior Vice Commander Keith Whaley. Thomas Galloway | Courtesy