Father, daughter duo achieve Black Belts

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant branch school of S.H. Kang’s Taekwondo Academy recently announced the newest Black Belts, Chad and Celena Brown — who are the Academy’s first father and daughter students who made it to this rank.

According to a news release from the Academy, “Chad works as a physical therapy assistant while working on his Masters in Business Management, and Celena is in the eigth grade at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School. Both recently tested in January at the main school location in South Charleston, W.Va. and tested before several high- ranking eighth Dan Instructors and the Grand Master Instructor, S.H. Kang.”