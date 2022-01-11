Eastern High School Honor Roll

REEDSVILLE — Eastern High School recently announced the honor roll for the second nine weeks.

All “A” Honor Roll — 12th grade: Austin Bable, Dustin Davis, Emma Davis, Emma Doczi, Jayden Evans, Olivia Harris, Megan Maxon, Brielle Newland, and Colin Parsons. 11th grade: Savannah Barnes, Ella Carleton, Juli Durst, Hayden Fick, Treyton Hill, Mandalynn Johnson, Sydney Reynolds, Kylie Smith, Sierra Smith, and Kyra Zuspan. 10th grade: Haylie Brewer, Emma Edwards, Emmalyn Hayes, and Olivia Wood. 9th grade: Cooper Barnett, Delanie Brooks, Owen Davis, Danielle Epple, William Gaddis, Garret Long, Wyatt McCune, Anita Moore, Cassium Powell, Joseph Putman, Kayla Sellers, Rylan Weeks, and Addison Well.

All “A and B” Honor Roll — 12th grade: Abigail Bauerbach, Isaiah Devlin, Emma Epling, Natalie Hoffman, Kendyl Householder, Emily Jeffers, Cami Jones, Colton McDaniel, Breanna Nelson, Bryce Newland, Riley Pierce, Isaiah Reed, Ryan Ross, Ethan Short, and Jaylin Stevens. 11th grade: Jace Bullington, Chloe Bissell, Erica Durst, Bella Mugrage, Darbi Mugrage, Hayley Sanders, Abby Smeeks, and Brady Yonker. 10th grade: Rylee Barrett, Kasey Rankin, and Karey Schreckengost. 9th grade: Evan Bearhs, Haylen Knapp, Sidney Dillon, Ethan Love, Tyson Maxson, Sarah Morris, Emma Putman, Gavin Smith, Leah Spencer, and Brittany Stewart.

Submitted by Eastern High School.