Post 9053 recognizes winner of essay contest

TUPPERS PLAINS — Each fall season the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has two youth competitions. Patriot’s Pen, a written essay competition for grades sixth through eighth, and Voice of Democracy, a speech competition for grades 9 – 12. This year “for the first time in a very long time,” Tuppers Plains VFW Post 9053 sponsored it for the students living in Meigs County, according to a news release from the Post.

Meigs Middle School eighth grader Cole Williams won at the post level. Williams’ essay was then sent up to the district level. District informed the Post 9053 Patriot’s Pen Chairman of Williams winning the district level and his essay has now been sent to the state.

The topics for the Patriot’s Pen essay was “How do I become a better American?” The topic for the Voice of Democracy competition was “America, Where do we go from here?” The essay was to be 300-400 words long and the speech was to be three to five minutes long.

The Tuppers Plains VFW Post 9053 is looking forward to sponsoring these competitions in the upcoming years.

Submitted by the Tuppers Plains VFW Post 9053.