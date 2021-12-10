Students donate to animal shelters

First graders at Meigs Primary School recently collected items for dogs at the Meigs County Animal Shelter. Items were also collected for cats but those were donated to the Mason County Animal Shelter which houses both cats and dogs. In all, students collected over 130 items for homeless area pets. Pictured are first grade students from Mrs. Megan McAllister’s class.

