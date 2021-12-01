Racine Southern FFA Host Ohio FFA District 10 Leadership Night

RACINE — The Racine Southern FFA Chapter recently hosted a leadership night in the Southern Local Schools Cafeteria.

Throughout the year, Ohio FFA Officers host Leadership Nights which is an opportunity for members of the local FFA Chapter and members of other FFA Chapters to meet and better their leadership skills. Members participate in leadership activities and talk about what ideas they can take back to their chapter to become better leaders.

A total of 168 FFA Members from FFA Chapters across the district attended.

Ohio FFA Officers Morgan Anderson (State Vice President), Brayden Huffman (State Vice President at Large), and Jacob Zajkowski (State President) were in attendance. The Ohio FFA Officers had activities on what it means to be a leader and how to become a better leader. The Southern FFA Alumni — Ohio River Producers — served everyone a dinner and Racine Southern FFA Chapter held a game of Bingo for the students after eating as a fun activity to end the evening.

Written and submitted by Kylee Circle, 21-22 Racine Southern FFA Reporter.