Posted on by

Racine Southern FFA Host Ohio FFA District 10 Leadership Night


Members of FFA Chapters from across the district gather in Southern’s cafeteria for leadership night.

Members of FFA Chapters from across the district gather in Southern’s cafeteria for leadership night.


Kylee Circle | Courtesy

Pictured are members of the Racine Southern FFA Officer Team with Ohio FFA Officers.


Kylee Circle | Courtesy

RACINE — The Racine Southern FFA Chapter recently hosted a leadership night in the Southern Local Schools Cafeteria.

Throughout the year, Ohio FFA Officers host Leadership Nights which is an opportunity for members of the local FFA Chapter and members of other FFA Chapters to meet and better their leadership skills. Members participate in leadership activities and talk about what ideas they can take back to their chapter to become better leaders.

A total of 168 FFA Members from FFA Chapters across the district attended.

Ohio FFA Officers Morgan Anderson (State Vice President), Brayden Huffman (State Vice President at Large), and Jacob Zajkowski (State President) were in attendance. The Ohio FFA Officers had activities on what it means to be a leader and how to become a better leader. The Southern FFA Alumni — Ohio River Producers — served everyone a dinner and Racine Southern FFA Chapter held a game of Bingo for the students after eating as a fun activity to end the evening.

Written and submitted by Kylee Circle, 21-22 Racine Southern FFA Reporter.

Members of FFA Chapters from across the district gather in Southern’s cafeteria for leadership night.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_ffa1.jpgMembers of FFA Chapters from across the district gather in Southern’s cafeteria for leadership night. Kylee Circle | Courtesy

Pictured are members of the Racine Southern FFA Officer Team with Ohio FFA Officers.
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_ffa2.jpgPictured are members of the Racine Southern FFA Officer Team with Ohio FFA Officers. Kylee Circle | Courtesy