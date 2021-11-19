Thoma 60th anniversary

Guy and Ellen (Young) Thoma, of Rutland, Ohio, recently celebrated their 60th anniversary, having been married on November 19, 1961 in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Guy was employed for over 30 years with Facemyer Lumber Company and Ellen was a successful and popular Tupperware manager. The couple are the parents of three children — Terri (Thoma) Sturgeon, the late Kevin Thoma, and Sheryl (Thoma) Thomas. They have seven grandchildren — Brandon Sturgeon, the late Anthony Sturgeon, Amber Sturgeon, Tesia Thoma, Alex Williams, Sophie Thomas and Lydia Thomas. They have four great grandchildren — Addi, Bryer, Carter, and Jayce.

According to a submission regarding their anniversary, “Guy and Ellen are loved by their family and friends and are an inspiration for their lasting marriage even through the toughest times.”

In lieu of a party, their family is doing a card shower for their special day. Those cards can be mailed to 34049 New Lima Rd., Rutland, Ohio 45775.