Return Jonathan Meigs DAR Chapter news

The members of The Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently met in October to clean around the George Washington Marker on State Route 124 near Long Bottom.

Since it is maintained and was established by the DAR many years ago, it is done every October. Seven members took part in the cleaning. It was decided by the group to have some outside repairs done on the marker soon.

A brief business meeting was held prior to the cleaning, and was opened by Regent Gina Tillis.

It was noted the grave marking for Revolutionary soldier, Robert Townsend, would be held Sunday, October 17, at the Pageville Cemetery by the DAR/SAR. A ceremony was planned for this to take place.

The wreath laying for Patriots will be held in December at a date set later.

Collections for Care Boxes for the USO will be done at the November meeting. Christmas cards were to be signed and sent to members in the military before Oct. 31.

A report was given on The 247th Battle of Point Pleasant by members who attended it on Oct. 2.

The meeting adjourned and the group cleaned brush and debris from the site with the assistance of guest, Don Tillis. Afterwards refreshments were enjoyed with a sack lunch brought by members.

The next meeting will be held at the Chester Academy on Nov. 20 with a program presented by member, Deb Moreland on Historical Revolutionary Sites.

Submitted by Linda Russell.