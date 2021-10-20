Info on ‘Child and Adult Care Food Program’

The Athens Meigs Educational Service Center announces sponsorship of the USDA-funded CACFP at these sites:

Bradbury Learning Center, 39105 Bradbury Road, Middleport, Ohio 45760;

Little Storm Early Learning Academy, 140 George Northup Lane, Rio Grande, Ohio 45674;

Tupper Plains Learning Center, 50008 St Rt. 681 Reedsville, Ohio 45772;

Southern Local, 920 Elm St. Racine, Ohio 45771.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The following Income Eligibility Guidelines for free and reduced price meals are effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

Income Guidelines are as follows: Free 130% Household Size 1 Annual $16,744, Monthly $1,396, Twice per month $698, Every two weeks, $644, Weekly $322. Household Size 2 Annual $22,646, Monthly $1,888, Twice per Month $944, Every two Weeks $871, Weekly $436. Household Size 3 Annual $28,548, Monthly $2,379, Twice per Month $1,190, Every two Weeks $1,098, Weekly $549. Household size 4 Annual $34,450, Monthly $2,871, Twice per Month $1,436, Every two Weeks $1,325, Weekly $663. Household size 5 Annual $40,352, Monthly $3,363, Twice per Month $1,682, Every two Weeks $1,552, Weekly $776. Household Size 6 Annual $46,254, Monthly $3,855, Twice per Month $1,928, Every two Weeks $1,779, Weekly $890. Household Size 7 Annual $52,156, Monthly $4,347, Twice per Month $2,174, Every two Weeks $2,006, Weekly $1,003. Household Size 8 Annual $58,058, Monthly $4,839, Twice per Month $2,420, Every two Weeks $2,233, Weekly $1,117. For each add’l family member add Annual +5,902, Monthly +492, Twice per Month +246, Every two Weeks +227, Weekly +114.

Income Guideline are as follows: Reduced 185% Household Size 1 Annual $23,828, Monthly $1,986, Twice per Month $993, Every two Weeks $917, Weekly $459. Household Size 2 Annual $32,227, Monthly $2,686, Twice per Month $1,343, Every two Weeks $1,240, Weekly $620. Household Size 3 Annual $40,626, Monthly $3,386, Twice per Month $1,693, Every two Weeks $1,563, Weekly $782. Household Size 4 Annual $49,025, Monthly $4,086, Twice per Month $2,043, Every two Weeks $1,886, Weekly $943. Household Size 5 Annual $57,424, Monthly $4,786, Twice per Month $2,393, Every two Weeks $2,209, Weekly $1,105. Household Size 6 Annual $65,823, Monthly $5,486, Twice per Month $2,743, Every two Weeks $2,532, Weekly $1,266. Household Size 7 Annual $74,222, Monthly $6,186, Twice per Month $3,093, Every two Weeks $2,855, Weekly $1,428. Household Size 8 Annual $82,621, Monthly $6,886, Twice per Month $3,443, Every two Weeks $3,178, Weekly $1,589. For each add’l family member add Annual +8,399, Monthly +700, Twice per Month +350, Every two Weeks +324, Weekly +162.

Information submitted by Athens-Meigs ESC.