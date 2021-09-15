Middleport Alumni award scholarships

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport High School Alumni Association recently announced scholarship recipients.

Hannah Dague, of Wheeling, W.Va., was awarded the Middleport High School Alumni Association Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Dague, daughter of Melissa and David Dague, graduated from Wheeling Park High School and will be attending West Liberty University in West Liberty, W.Va. majoring in entrepreneurship. Dague’s grandfather, Peter Walburn, graduated from Middleport in 1962.

Hannah Durst, of Middleport, was awarded the Susan Park Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Durst, daughter of Kristi and Timothy Durst, graduated from Meigs High School and will be attending Ohio University majoring in communication science and disorders. Durst’s grandmother, Ruth Reed Durst, graduated from Middleport in 1964.

Tresiliana Smith, of Middleport, was also awarded the Susan Park Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Smith, daughter of Racquel Gomez-Miller and Joseph Smith, graduated from Meigs High School and will be attending the University of Kentucky majoring in political science. Smith’s grandfather, Eugene Smith, graduated from Middleport in 1953.

Chloe Oldaker, of Pomeroy, was awarded the 1967 Brownell Ave. Graduates Scholarship for $1,000 and an additional $300 to honor Faye Wallace, whose family lived near Brownell Avenue. Oldaker, daughter of Heather and Chris Oldaker, graduated from Wahama High School and will be attending Ohio University majoring in environmental and plant biology. Oldaker’s grandfather, Jerry Davenport, graduated from Middleport in 1968.

Joel Horner, of Bidwell, was awarded the Moody Bailey Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Horner, daughter of Larissa and Steven Horner, graduated from River Valley High School and will be attending Ohio University majoring in criminal justice and joining ROTC. Horner’s grandmother, Maida Rough Long, graduated from Middleport in 1960. His grandfather, Roy Long, graduated from Middleport in 1958.