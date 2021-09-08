Meigs Cooperative Parish Scholarships awarded

POMEROY — Scholarships for the 2021-22 school year have been awarded by the Meigs Cooperative Parish and the checks have been mailed to the schools indicated on the student’s application.

The $500 scholarships have been awarded to:

Shalynn Michael from New Beginnings UMC. She will be attending University of West Virginia of Parkersburg.

Paige Dill from Common Grounds She will be attending Marshall University St Mary’s School of Nursing.

Allison Hanstine from Carmel-Sutton UMC. She will be attending Marietta College.

The Scholarship Committee congratulated the students and wished them the best in their academic career.

The churches of the cooperative are to be commended for their support of the scholarship fund that makes it possible to reward the students. It would not be possible without their support.

Submitted by Bob Beegle.