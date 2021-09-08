RACO discusses upcoming events

RACINE — On Aug. 3, the Racine Area Community Organization (RACO) members met at The Kathryn Hart Community Center and shared dinner together.

To begin the meeting, the secretary’s notes on the last meeting were read, then the treasurer’s report was presented and approved. The president began by greeting the members and addressing old business.

A show of gratitude was expressed for the community for all the assistance and cooperation for another successful Independence Day Parade and events, and “thank you” cards from the recent scholarship recipients were read.

The president then presented new business by discussing the upcoming Fall Yard Sale, which will occur on Sept. 2-4, at Star Mill Park in Racine. Donations are continuing to be accepted until Aug. 25. Donors may contact Tonja Salser-Hunter (740) 508-0044, Sherry Werry (740) 416-1324, or Kim Romine (740) 992-7079 to organize a donation contribution. Members discussed the ongoing search for storage space for donated items, as well as assistance for setting up and working the sale.

The president then discussed the RACO presence and participation at the Racine Party in the Park, which will occur on Sept. 9-11.

Finally, preliminary organization began for the upcoming RACO Games which will take place at the Syracuse Community Center on Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. Sponsors for the games are being solicited, and anyone interested in sponsoring the games can contact the aforementioned members. Tickets for the games may be purchased by calling Sherry Werry (740) 416-1324, Tonja Hunter (740) 508-0044 or Kim Romine (740)992-7079. Proceeds from the games will be used to help with projects for our town and park.

RACO members were scheduled to reconvene on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and a motion to end the meeting was given and approved.

Submitted by Melanie Weese.