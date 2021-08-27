Bellisio partners with Southern Local

RACINE — Bellisio Foods, of Jackson, partnered with the Southern Local School District to help with the summer feeding program and the summer school session.

Bellisio Foods also helped area schools during the onset of the pandemic offering food and delivery of food for needy children.

In the two and a half months since school dismissed for the summer, Southern has distributed nearly 3,500 meals through a No Child Hungry grant of $20,000 and donations such as those made by Bellisio. Meal statistics include students served during the four weeks of summer school.

With the No Child Hungry grant coming to a close in mid-November, Southern is seeking donations to sustain the program, which includes weekend back-pack meals for children that need it most.

Southern distributes food from the back of Southern High School at the kitchen entrance on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. Meal bags include five breakfast meals and five lunches for the whole week. Parents can follow the lane around the football field past the bus garage to the back of the building. Other Meigs County students are welcome as well.

Because Monday, Sept. 6 is Labor Day, food will be distributed on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Submitted by Scott Wolfe.