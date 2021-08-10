Lodge donates to fire department

Middleport Fireman and Member of Middleport Lodge 363 Jesse Pullins (left) delivered donated cases of water to Rutland Firemen Donnie Tillis (center) and Travis Painter (right). The water collected by member of Middleport Masonic Lodge 363 were given as a donation to the Rutland Fire Department. Members were very thankful for the donation of water. July and August are the two months when firemen are most likely to experience heat exhaustion or worse a heat stroke. The water is to hopefully help combat the possibility of that happening.

Middleport Fireman and Member of Middleport Lodge 363 Jesse Pullins (left) delivered donated cases of water to Rutland Firemen Donnie Tillis (center) and Travis Painter (right). The water collected by member of Middleport Masonic Lodge 363 were given as a donation to the Rutland Fire Department. Members were very thankful for the donation of water. July and August are the two months when firemen are most likely to experience heat exhaustion or worse a heat stroke. The water is to hopefully help combat the possibility of that happening. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_8.11-FD-Donation.jpg Middleport Fireman and Member of Middleport Lodge 363 Jesse Pullins (left) delivered donated cases of water to Rutland Firemen Donnie Tillis (center) and Travis Painter (right). The water collected by member of Middleport Masonic Lodge 363 were given as a donation to the Rutland Fire Department. Members were very thankful for the donation of water. July and August are the two months when firemen are most likely to experience heat exhaustion or worse a heat stroke. The water is to hopefully help combat the possibility of that happening. Courtesy photo