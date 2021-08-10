TOPS holds installation of officers

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met for their weekly meeting and had the annual officer installation. Pictured are Connie Rankin, Leader; Cindy Hyde, Co-Leader; Glenda Hunt, Secretary; Judy Morgan, Treasurer; Pat Snedden, Weight Recorder; and Roberta Henderson, Assistant Weight Recorder. TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org or by calling Leader, Connie Rankin at 740-590-8082 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 OH St RT 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

