Middleport Yard of the Week

MIDDLEPORT — Each week throughout the summer property owners in the village of Middleport are recognized for the care they take of their yards.

Week 5 — Carrie Kennedy

366 S. 6th Ave.

Carrie is originally from New Haven, W.Va., and moved to Middleport in 1999 with her family. She has completely remodeled her home with new siding, roof and shelters. Carrie has great taste in her plantings and well she should because she worked at Bob’s Market for 32 years. She has great ideas for containers using fire rings and water troughs along with the standard pots. In her landscaping and all around her yard are various plants which include mandevilla, spiked speedwell, lavender, butterfly bush, lantanas, cone flowers, zebra grass, geraniums, to name a few. She likes mostly perennials but does scatter in some annuals here and there.

Week 6 — Imelda and Jerry Westfall

504 S. 3rd Ave.

Imelda and Jerry Westfall moved to Middleport in 2014 from Addison. Jerry is retired from manufacturing and Imelda works at Inclusions. Their yard is “bee-utiful” with the gladiolus in full bloom. The rest of the yard is a showcase with all the different plantings which include petunias, hollyhock, stargazer, morning glory, all colors of roses, tiger lilies, hosta, day lilies, cone flowers, burning bush, California poppies, and smoke bush just touch on a few. You can really see the care that Imelda and Jerry put into their yard.

Week 7 — Mike and Elaine Ralston

409 Broadway St.

Mike and Elaine have lived at 409 Broadway for 35 years. Mike has lived in Middleport since he was 18 and Elaine is from Pomeroy and moved here when they purchased the house. Elaine works at Community Action and Mike is retired but worked for the Village of Syracuse for 11 years and Middleport as the water and street superintendent for 16 years. Their yard holds great memories of their daughter getting married to her Airforce fiancé who now lives in Panama City, Florida. This beautiful yard displays numerous plantings which include marigolds, petunias, clematis, ruellia, canna lily, butterfly bush, bleeding heart, lavender, a grape arbor and a small garden.

Week 8 — Greg and Sherrie Taylor

149 Seventh Ave.

Sherrie and Greg have lived at 149 Seventh Ave. since 1995. Greg works at Energy Transport just outside of Parkersburg and Sherrie is self-employed. Originally, Sherrie is from Racine and Greg is from Darwin. They both work very hard on the yard and keep it very well groomed. Sherrie picked up old bicycles at an auction and has creatively used them as decorations in the yard. Their landscaping is inventive and contains many vinca plants and canna lilies. They have put a lot of time and money in their home and aren’t finished yet.

Information provided by Middleport Village Yard of the Week committee.