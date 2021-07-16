Wahama Alumni award scholarships

Although the Wahama Alumni banquet had to be canceled this year, the alumni awarded $5,400 in scholarships to graduating seniors. These scholarships were possible by alumni paying dues and contributing to the extra scholarship fund.

The Wahama Alumni Association Scholarship Committee presented a total of $5,400 in scholarships to the following members of the Class of 2021: $1000 Individual award from a Wahama Alumnus to Emma Gibbs of Letart, daughter of Harold and Teresa Gibbs. She will be studying Management and Marketing At WVU-P.

The Alumni Association’s special fund for scholarships enabled the Association to award eight scholarships to the following seniors: $700 each to Chesnie Brinker of West Columbia, daughter of Chris Brinker and Sherry Beaver. She will be attending WVU-P pursuing a degree in Child Development. Leah Hoffman of Letart, daughter of Joe and Anna Hoffman. She will pursue a degree at WVU in Agricultural & Extension Education. Abbie Lieving of New Haven, daughter of Wes and Amanda Lieving. She will attend WVU and pursue a degree in Chemical Engineering.

Cassandra McClanahan of Letart, is the daughter of Carlett and Kellie McClanahan. She will study Exercise Science at Marshall University (MOVC). Owen Richardson, of Letart, son of Danny and Jacque Richardson. He will study Exercise Physiology at WVU. Mary Grace Roush of Mason, daughter of Mitch Roush and Erin Krawsczyn. She will study Public Relations at WVU. Phoebe Roush of Letart, daughter of

Becky and Jason Roush. She will study Nursing at Marshall University. $500 to Victoria VanMatre of Letart, daughter of Michael VanMatre and Leslee Broughman. She will be pursuing a degree in Human Biology from West Liberty University.

Since a business meeting was not held, the officers will remain the same for next year. The officers are: President: Rex Howard; Co-President: Jim Stewart; Vice President: Chloris Machir Gaul; Co-Vice President: Sonya Yonker Roush; Treasurer: Diane Finnicum; Co-Treasurer: Mary Artis; Secretary: Beverly Carson Knapp; Historian: Susan Zuspan Winebrenner; and Committee Members: Judy Duncan McWhorter, Mary Foster Hendricks and Judy Finnicum Eblin.

Alumni making these scholarships possible are: Class of 1946 – Orpha Weaver Fields, New Haven; Pete and Betty Roush Burris, New Haven; Class of 1948 – Kathleen Grinstead Roush, New Haven; Class of 1949 – William Chapman, Kirkland IL; Class of 1950 – Jackie D. Fox, Mason; Class of 1952 – Lawrence Scarberry, Henderson; Class of 1953 – Wilford Scarberry, Point Pleasant and Elaine Sayre Elliott, Waverly, W.Va.; Class of 1954 – John Pete Roush, Gallipolis, Ohio; James Stewart, Chester; Mary Stewart Fowler, Point Pleasant; Phyllis Williams Gilkey, Mason; Robert Harless, Mason; Rose Harrah Weaver, Mason; Martha Henry Coleman, Pataskala, Ohio; Class of 1955 – Sylvia Blake Sayre, New Haven; Joann Embleton, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Class of 1956 – Braunda Lieving Ballou, Douglas, Mass.; 1957 – Donna Jeffers, Columbus, Ohio; Frances Johnson Stukey, New Haven; John T. Kearns Jr., Mason; Sally Proffitt McBride, Valparaiso, Ind.; Betty Capehart Moore, Patriot, Ohio; Class of 1958 – Linda Brinker Meadows, Letart; Edna Crump Scarberry, Point Pleasant; Agnes Young Roush, Mason; James Paul Henderson, Park Ridge, IL; Shirley Lyons Roush, Inverness, Fla.; Robert Kenney McGlothlin, Milford, N.J.; Class of 1959 – James Fry, Pomeroy, Ohio; Patty Decker Carson, Middleport, Ohio; Denver Gibbs, Letart; Don Ball, New Haven; Larry Lieving, Sarasota, Fla.; Dottie Roush Brammer, Chesapeake, Ohio; Phyllis Zickafoose Arthur, New Haven.

Class of 1960 – Nathan R. Roush, Mt. Sterling, Ky.; Sally Roush Ebersbach, Syracuse, Ohio; Marilyn Schwarz Strother, Louisville, Ky.; William “Pooge” Greer, New Haven; David Zirkle, Racine, Ohio; Class of 1961 – Susan Zuspan (Gordon) Winebrenner, Syracuse, Ohio; Arawana Smith Tye, Mt. Sterling, Ohio; Jackie Capehart Sisson, Mason; Judy Fry Reiber, Reedsville, Ohio; James Hill, Columbus, Ohio; Dale Justis, Avon, Ind.; Beverly Roush Plymale, Bucyrus, Ohio; Ann Maynard Zirkle, Racine, Ohio; Class of 1962 – Velma Anderson Siders, Gallipolis Ferry; Okey Capehart, Columbus, Ohio; Nancy McDaniel Brinker, Little Hocking, Ohio; Ralph Thomas Roush, New Haven; Sharon Parsons Fox, Cottageville; Kitty Williamson McDowell, Ceredo, W.Va.; Class of 1963 – Chloris Machir Gaul, Pomeroy, Ohio; Dewey Franklin Smith, Bidwell, Ohio; Elise Reichert Ohlinger, New Haven; Okey Nick Howard, Richmond, Ind.; Charles Yonker, New Haven; Dannie Harbour, New Haven; Dick Tennant, Letart; Gordon Clark, West Columbia; Judy Ball Hunt, Letart; Class of 1964 – Dianna Miller Harbour, New Haven; Gratus Aldridge Marcum, Huntington; Sharon Brinker Heiss, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Class of 1965 – Mary Artis, Point Pleasant; Mary Foster Hendricks, Mason; Judy Duncan McWhorter, Point Pleasant; Judy Finnicum Eblin, Rutland, Ohio; Roy Dale Grimm Jr., New Haven; Roger Luckeydoo, Delaware, Ohio; Glenndalyn Ord Fradd, Dublin, Ohio; Class of 1966 – Bonnie Blake Crabtree, Parkersburg; Nancy Proffitt, Mason; Judy Hoffman Montgomery, Bumpass, Va.; Donna Roush Jacobs, Lakeland, Fla.

Class of 1967 – Wanda Harrah Stafford, Letart; Christina Howard Upton, Ronceverte, W.Va.; Beckie Lewis Stein Lambert, Point Pleasant; Dale and Linda Call Rollins, Covington, La.; Jennifer Hart, Hurricane; William Arthur, New Haven; Class of 1968 – Gary Green, Wellston, Ohio; Kathy Ingels Farr, Mason; Sonya Yonker Roush, Letart; Sandra Gibbs Morris, Huntington; Ed Carson, West Columbia; Kathy Roush Rickard, New Haven; Elizabeth Ord Elkins, Racine, W.Va.; Karen Staats Hindel, New Haven; Class of 1969 – Gary and Sharon Roach Fields, New Haven; Bill Hussell, Mason; Phyllis Grimm Hoffman, New Haven; Mary Jane VanMatre Chapman, Belpre, Ohio.

Class of 1970 – Beverly Carson Knapp, West Columbia; Raymond Duncan, Point Pleasant; Terry Foreman, Colonial Beach, Va.; Nora Friend Orndorff, Thomas, W.Va.; Sheila Lieving Roush, New Haven; David Mattox, West Columbia; Gloria Young Whitlatch, The Plains, Ohio; Charles Young, Brea, Calif.; Michael Thompson, Winchester, Va.; Angie Fields Vance, Ona W.Va.; Cinda Foglesong, Buford, Ga.; Class of 1971 – Sue McDaniel Hussell, Mason; Kent Brown, South Point, Ohio; Richard Carson, West Columbia; Cozy Cooke Bradfield, St. Mary’s, W.Va.; Danny Taylor, Letart; Robert Dye, Sunset Beach, N.C.; Kathy Foglesong Conner, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Connie Gilland, Mason; Marshall David Riley, Kingsport, Tenn.; James Edward Ryan, Buchanan, Va.; Sherry Hartley Clatworthy, Titusville, Fla.; Ronald Keith Zerkle, New Haven; Class of 1972 – Linda Roush Fields, Hartford; Cathy Roush Zerkle, New Haven; Class of 1973 – Mickey Kay Yonker, New Haven; Class of 1976 – Diana Johnson, Point Pleasant; Larry Duncan; Class of 1978 – Karen Stodola Leigh, Middleport, Ohio; Class of 1986 – Rich Clark, Belpre, Ohio; Class of 1989 – Rick and Stacy Zuspan Kearns, Mason.

Information submitted by Beverly Knapp.