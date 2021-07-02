Middleport Yard of the Week

MIDDLEPORT — Each week throughout the summer property owners in the village of Middleport are recognized for the care they take of their yards.

Week 1 — Lesley Greene and Robert Stone

339 Pearl St.

Lesley Greene and Robert Stone live at 339 Pearl St. in between two previous winners of the Yard of the Week. They have a beautiful home which is always well kept and work very hard to keep it that way. Lesley is from Hartford W.Va. and works at Overbrook and Robert is a native of Middleport and works at Mountain Bridge Co. Lesley purchased the home in 2020 and has been an asset to the community ever since. The yard is nicely manicured with dogwood trees and mulched flower beds containing petunias, witch’s moneybags, and burning bush. Their front porch is decorated with ferns, wandering Jew, and a money tree. The backyard has a healthy array of vegetables in a raised bed containing tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, onions, and eggplant. Robert says he helps with the yard with Lesley’s instruction.

Week 2 — Vicki Cundiff-Lewis and Mike Lewis

140 South 6th

Vicki and Mike’s yard is very deceiving. What you can see from the street is very well done with split rail fencing and plantings that are tastefully done. Behind a 6 foot vinyl privacy fence is gardener’s paradise. Vicki has been working on this for 21 years and with Mike’s help building the pond, porch, deck and water features makes it all come together. Vicki’s plants start blooming in February with a plant called snowdrop which was handed down to her from her grandmother, and it’s over 100 years old. Each part of the spring and summer has different flowers in bloom which keeps the color going throughout both seasons. Some of her plantings include ornamental grass, rosemary, tulips, lavender, petunias, banana plant, hosta, peppermint, pumpkin spice, and the list go on.

Week 3 — Megan and Ray Andrews

327 Williams St.

Megan and Ray Andrews have lived in Middleport for 25 years and recently moved from Chestnut St. to Williams and have been renovating the yard and house. They’ve installed a new fence, craft shack, hot tub, small pond and now working on a raised fire pit, covered back porch and outdoor kitchen. Their yard is nicely decorated and has a wide arrangement of plantings which include hostas, petunias, roses, azaleas, limelight hydrangea, and mandevilla.

Week 4 — Chris and Renee Davis

349 S. 3rd Ave.

Chris and Renee are newly married. Chris works at Gallia County EMS and Renee works at Carmichael Insurance in Gallipolis. Renee is originally from Gallipolis and Chris has lived in Middleport for about six years. Their front yard is always well groomed with neatly trimmed hedges and along with the front porch there are numerous varieties of beautiful plants which include, elephant ear, petunia’s, dusty miller, geranium, irises, painted daisies, and hanging ferns. The backyard has a thriving vegetable garden which includes potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peas, and corn.

Information provided by Middleport Village Yard of the Week committee.