DKG field trip includes ‘Fur Peace’

The Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) enjoyed a recent field trip and planning meeting.

According to a news release sent on behalf of the ground, “The first stop was at the very unique venue, the Fur Peace Ranch. It is a guitar camp which sits on 125 acres in the rolling hills of Meigs County. It opened in 1998 and is owned by Jorma and Vanessa Kaukonen. Jorma is an American blues, folk, and rock guitarist. He performed with Jefferson Airplane and still performs today with Hot Tuna. The ranch has individual cabins to house the guitar students when they come for guitar camp. It has a dining room, 200-seat capacity performance hall called Fur Peace Station and a gift shop and museum located in a silo. Vanessa informed us that the museum exhibits do change periodically (usually twice a year). Currently the museum features inspirational quotes by Ram Dass, the spiritual author and teacher, in addition to memorabilia of the 60’s.

“Jorma also has a recording studio on the ranch. He was busy in the recording studio when we arrived but took time to come out to greet the group along with the ranch manager John Hurlbut. Jorma joined us for a group picture before returning to his studio. Later, Jorma invited us into his recording studio and let us listen to the song that he had recorded the day before. It was a great easy listening song. Then John continued to escort us on our tour around the ranch, providing us with information. Everyone encountered at the ranch were so friendly, pleasant, and patient with all of our many questions.

“The final stop was for lunch at Pleasant Hill Vineyards in Athens. Prior to our business and planning meeting, owner Sandy Corder sat down with us to talk about how Pleasant Hill Vineyard came to be. She also provided us with some history of the area around the vineyards. In the past, the Corder’s have offered wine pairing dinners, grill your own protein, and Italian nights. Currently they are offering wood fired pizzas on Friday evenings. They always have a variety of small plate appetizers available as well as their selection of wines. If one is looking for a relaxing place to sit and sip a glass of wine while watching one of the best sunset views in Appalachia then this is definitely the place for you.”

DKG is an honor society for women educators whose primary mission is to promote women in education. The next meeting of the Beta Alpha chapter of DKG will be Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the French Art Colony pavilion.

Submitted by Donna DeWitt.