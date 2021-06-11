College News and Notes

Ohio University announces Dean’s List recipients

ATHENS — More than 7,800 students qualified for the spring semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

Over 40 states were represented on the Dean’s List, including: Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Mexico, Washington and Ohio. Students also represented China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Oman, Peru and many other countries.

Local students included:

Jessica Adams of Coolville, in the College of Fine Arts

Peyton Ahern of Oak Hill, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Carson Bailey of Crown City, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Austin Baker of Racine, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Lauren Barnes of Gallipolis, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Garrett Barringer of Reedsville, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Katelyn Barton of Racine, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Courtney Bauerbach of Reedsville, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Cole Betzing of Pomeroy, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Elayna Bissell of Long Bottom, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Ezra Blain of Crown City, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Elijah Blazer of Bidwell, in the College of Business

Marissa Brooker of Pomeroy, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Paige Brzezinski of Vinton, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Ashley Buchanan of Racine, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Cade Buckley of Coolville, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Ryleigh Caldwell of Gallipolis, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Colton Campbell of Gallipolis, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Erin Canter of Oak Hill, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Sophie Carleton of Reedsville, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Matthew Casci of Middleport, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Sydney Charnock of Gallipolis, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Amanda Cole of Reedsville, in the College of Fine Arts

Sidney Cook of Reedsville, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Michael Cooper of Coolville, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Parker Corbitt of Racine, in the College of Fine Arts

Ginger Craft of Gallipolis, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Lane Cullums of Pomeroy, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Olivia Davis of Middleport, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

John Davis of Pomeroy, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Mattea Deemer of Racine, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Paige Denney of Middleport, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Noah Diddle of Racine, in the College of Business

Josie Donohue of Pomeroy, in the Scripps College of Communication

Talon Drummer of Syracuse, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Daniel Dunfee of Racine, in the Honors Tutorial College

Cole Durst of Middleport, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Ally Durst of Reedsville, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Ian Eblin of Gallipolis, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Rusty Fields of Rutland, in the Scripps College of Communication

Brandi Fitzwater of Langsville, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Ahnika Frogale of Gallipolis, in the College of Fine Arts

Chloe Gee of Gallipolis, in the Scripps College of Communication

Taylor Gillian of Coolville, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Claire Hamilton of Gallipolis, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Luke Hammond of Oak Hill, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Kendall Hammond of Oak Hill, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Zach Helton of Middleport, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Alex Henson of Shade, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Olivia Hornsby of Crown City, in the University College

Keaton Huffman of Pomeroy, in the Scripps College of Communication

Lucas Hunter of Racine, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Akira Jakkson of Coolville, in the Scripps College of Communication

Marissa Johnson of Portland, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Brooke Johnson of Gallipolis, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Katelyn Jones of Oak Hill, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Jackie Jordan of Shade, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Jenna Jordan of Shade, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Aishniya Kandula of Gallipolis, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Makayla Kimes of Pomeroy, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Megan King of Pomeroy, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Maddie Kuhn of Reedsville, in the College of Business

Kwesi Lane of Coolville, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Emma Lester of Crown City, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Aubree Lyons of Middleport, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Austin Mahr of Rutland, in the Honors Tutorial College

Dillon Mahr of Rutland, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Jenna Marshall of Coolville, in the College of Fine Arts

Cade Mason of Gallipolis, in the College of Business

Mollie Maxon of Reedsville, in the College of Business

Jacob McConnell of Pomeroy, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Caleb Mcknight of Bidwell, in the Scripps College of Communication

Baleigh Mcnerlin of Oak Hill, in the Scripps College of Communication

Isabella Mershon of Patriot, in the Scripps College of Communication

Derrick Metheney of Pomeroy, in the University College

Gavin Morgan of Oak Hill, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Maddie Morgan of Langsville, in the University College

Trevor Morrissey of Long Bottom, in the University College

Trenton Morrissey of Long Bottom, in the University College

Luke Musser of Middleport, in the University College

Marissa Noble of Shade, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Brandon Norman of Middleport, in the Scripps College of Communication

Jenna Oldaker of Pomeroy, in the University College

Sarah Packard of Coolville, in the College of Business

Jess Parker of Tuppers Plains, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Paxton Payne of Bidwell, in the College of Fine Arts

Grace Potter of Oak Hill, in the College of Business

Cole Pridemore of Vinton, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Garrett Rees of Pomeroy, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Lexi Reese of Oak Hill, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Savannah Reese of Gallipolis, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Brody Reynolds of Vinton, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Paige Risner of Oak Hill, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Garrett Ritchie of Reedsville, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Clayton Ritchie of Reedsville, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Carlee Roberts of Oak Hill, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Kendra Robie of Racine, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Riley Roush of Racine, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Kaleigh Rummel of Crown City, in the College of Fine Arts

Olivia Russell of Coolville, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Kyle Sargent of Reedsville, in the University College

Grace Savage of Shade, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Jay Schaffer of Coolville, in the Honors Tutorial College

Kaylee Schultz of Bidwell, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Miranda Scott of Coolville, in the College of Fine Arts

Greg Sheets of Pomeroy, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Tessa Skinner of Bidwell, in the College of Business

Sophia Skinner of Bidwell, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Kara Smith of Crown City, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Carter Smith of Pomeroy, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Bethany Strickland of Oak Hill, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Bryce Swatzel of Pomeroy, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Brady Taylor of Gallipolis, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Connor Thomas of Syracuse, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Edie Tidd of Coolville, in the College of Fine Arts

Rory Twyman of Vinton, in the University College

Emily Van Meter of Long Bottom, in the Honors Tutorial College

Amanda Velazquez of Bidwell, in the University College

Sailor Warden of Racine, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions

Ashton Webb of Gallipolis, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Catherine White of Gallipolis, in the College of Fine Arts

Tyler Williams of Pomeroy, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Baylee Wolfe of Racine, in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Maddie Wright of Gallipolis, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Nate Wright of Gallipolis, in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Julianna Yates of Gallipolis, in the College of Arts and Sciences

Due to COVID-19, OHIO students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.

Ohio University announces Spring 2021 graduates

ATHENS — More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021.

Local students included:

Ashley Buchanan of Racine, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Psychology, a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders, and an Associate in Science from the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Health Sciences and Professions, and University College.

Grant Adams of Racine, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Economics from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Peyton Ahern of Oak Hill, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Mathematics – Applied from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Logan Allison of Gallipolis, graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Jared Baldridge of Pomeroy, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.

Candie Ball of Oak Hill, graduated with a Master of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Makenzie Barr of Gallipolis, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Early Childhood from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.

Makenzie Brumfield of Gallipolis, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Early Childhood from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.

Cade Buckley of Coolville, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in History from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Valery Burkholder of Reedsville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Christi Burns of Bidwell, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Ryleigh Caldwell of Gallipolis, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Colby Caldwell of Thurman, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Visual Communication majoring in Visual Communication – Commercial Photography from the Scripps College of Communication.

Colton Campbell of Gallipolis, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Economics from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Erin Canter of Oak Hill, graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Liam Casto of Bidwell, graduated with a Master of Science in Athletic Training from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Michael Cooper of Coolville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.

Talon Drummer of Syracuse, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Studies from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Rusty Fields of Rutland, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication majoring in Media Arts and Studies – Screenwriting and Producing from the Scripps College of Communication.

Nicholas Gaines of Oak Hill, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.

Cameryn Harmon of Racine, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Chemistry – Pre-Pharmacy from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Laci Hilderbrant of Oak Hill, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Caitlyn Holter of Pomeroy, graduated with a Master of Education (Clinical Mental Health Counseling) from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.

Abbi Hubbard of Oak Hill, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Early Childhood from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.

Keaton Huffman of Pomeroy, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication majoring in Information and Telecommunication Systems from the Scripps College of Communication.

Lucas Hunter of Racine, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology and Management from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.

Cassie Hysell of Rutland, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Jackie Jordan of Shade, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Leanne Ketchum of Pomeroy, graduated with a Master of Education (Critical Studies in Educational Foundations) from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.

Megan King of Pomeroy, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Maddie Kuhn of Reedsville, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Management and Strategic Leadership from the College of Business.

Dillon Mahr of Rutland, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering majoring in Electrical Engineering with Computer Engineering Track from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.

Cade Mason of Gallipolis, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Accounting, Business – Pre-Law, and Business Analytics from the College of Business.

Sonya McCain of Oak Hill, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Makenna Mcgrath of Long Bottom, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Psychology from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Chais Michael of Syracuse, graduated with a Master of Education (College Student Personnel) from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.

Andrew Moffett of Vinton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.

Anita Morrissey of Long Bottom, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management from the College of Business.

Dylan Nunn of Gallipolis, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biological Sciences from the College of Arts and Sciences.

John O’Brien of Gallipolis, graduated with a Master of Education (Clinical Mental Health Counseling) from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.

Brooke Pasquale of Gallipolis, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Political Science from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Katey Patterson of Racine, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Recreation Studies majoring in Outdoor Recreation and Education from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.

Cody Phillips of Gallipolis, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biological Sciences from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Jacob Riffle of Pomeroy, graduated with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Clayton Ritchie of Reedsville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.

Carlee Roberts of Oak Hill, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biological Sciences – Preprofessional from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Kendra Robie of Racine, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Kyle Sargent of Reedsville, graduated with a Bachelor of Specialized Studies from the University College.

Kirk Saunders of Gallipolis, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.

Grace Savage of Shade, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Psychology from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Miranda Scott of Coolville, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts majoring in Interior Architecture from the College of Fine Arts.

Kara Smith of Crown City, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Bethany Strickland of Oak Hill, graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Erin Thomas of Shade, graduated with a Master of Education (Education Administration) from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.

Hayleigh Travis of Oak Hill, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in English – Pre-Law from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Tyler Williams of Pomeroy, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology and Management from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.