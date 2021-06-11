Posted on by

Eastern hosts baseball camp


Eastern High School hosted a baseball camp for area youth earlier this week, with sessions for grades 3-5 and 6-9. A total of 56 kids were registered for the camp which was held from June 7-9 at the Eastern High School baseball field. In addition, 15 coaches, players and alumni assisted with the camp under the direction of Head Coach Chris Stewart.

Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.11-Eastern-2.jpgCourtesy photo