Eastern hosts baseball camp

Eastern High School hosted a baseball camp for area youth earlier this week, with sessions for grades 3-5 and 6-9. A total of 56 kids were registered for the camp which was held from June 7-9 at the Eastern High School baseball field. In addition, 15 coaches, players and alumni assisted with the camp under the direction of Head Coach Chris Stewart.

