VFW Post 9053 presents scholarships

TUPPERS PLAINS — Tuppers Plains VFW Post 9053 recently presented scholarships to graduates of the Class of 2021.

Scholarships were presented by Commander Charlie Mugrage.

The first recipient was Paxton Neutzling, daughter of veteran Andrea Neutzling. Paxton is a graduate of Southern Local and plans to attend Morehead State in the fall.

The second recipient was Avary Mugrage. Avary is the daughter of veteran Travis Mugrage and granddaughter of Commander Charlie Mugrage. Accepting for Avary was her uncle Tyson Mugrage. Avary is a graduate of Eastern Local and plans to attend WVP in the fall.