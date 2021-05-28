Eagles club awards scholarships

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Eagles Club, Aerie 2171, and the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary have awarded their annual scholarships for 2021.

Each recipient will receive $750. Recipients include:

Phoenix Cleland, daughter of Chase and Shannon Cleland, who will be attending the University of Rio Grande;

Chloe Elizabeth Oldaker, granddaughter of Jerry Davenport, who will be attending Ohio University;

Weston Christian Baer, son of Chris Baer, who will be attending Florida International University;

Arrow Fisk Drummer, son of Kelly Drummer, who will be attending Ohio University.