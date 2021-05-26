OVB names Gallia, Mason, Meigs scholars

OHIO VALLEY — Ohio Valley Bank recently announced winners of its 2021 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship awards from Gallia, Mason and Meigs counties.

Recipients, listed in alphabetical order are as follows:

Kenly Arbogast, of Point Pleasant, was recently named the Mason County recipient of the 2021 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship.

Arbogast is the daughter of David and Kelly Arbogast. She is a member of the Haer Bears 4-H Club. She graduated from Point Pleasant High School this spring. She plans to study at Marshall University this fall.

Madison Petro, of Gallipolis, was recently named the Gallia County recipient of the 2021 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship.

Petro is the daughter of Chris and Holly Petro. She is a member of the Triangle 4-H Club. She graduated from Gallia Academy High School this spring and plans to study nursing at the University of Rio Grande this fall.

Caelin Seth, of Long Bottom, was recently named the Meigs County recipient of the 2021 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship.

Seth is the daughter of Shaun and Jennifer Seth. She is a member of the Meigs County Dairy 4-H Club. She graduated from Southern High School this spring. She plans to study veterinary medicine at Ohio State ATI and Ohio State University.

Other OVB scholarship winners from nearby counties included: Marlee Norris, Cabell; Elizabeth Fannin, Jackson; Riley Welch, Pike.

To date, the bank has helped 241 4-H members pay for college through the program.

Created in 1986, for over 30 years the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship Program has recognized outstanding high school seniors for their accomplishments in 4-H. Recipients receive $3,000 over 4 years which is typically presented to them during the county fair.

Winners are determined by 4-H advisors and volunteers. 4-H involvement accounts for 50 percent of the decision. The other half considers the individual’s experiences in other groups and activities, academic accomplishments and potential for success.

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872 and based in Gallipolis, operates 15 offices throughout southern Ohio and western West Virginia. The company is a subsidiary of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. whose stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The company’s website is www.ovbc.com.

Information provided by OVB.