TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met for their weekly meeting at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Judy Morgan, leader, called the meeting to order by calling for the TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) pledges. Then members recited the Pledge to the American flag.

The group sang songs: “Diet Time ” and the “TOPS Fellowship Song”.

Weight recorder, Roberta Henderson gave the roll call for members. The weekly best loser was Pat Snedden with Connie Rankin as runner up. Kathy McDaniel was announced as best loser for the quarter. Best loser for the month of March was May Frost. The Chapter has had three “no gain” meetings since March 8. Members with six week consecutive weight loss were recognized: May Frost, Mary Rankin, Pat Snedden, Glenda Hunt and Kathy McDaniel. Pat Snedden gave the annual weight loss goal report. Mary Rankin had seven consecutive weeks without a gain.

Cindy Hyde gave the Secretary’s report. The Treasurer’s report was given by Connie Rankin with both reports accepted as read.

Cindy Hyde explained the new contest, “Spring Draw”. It began April 12 and will run for two months. Each member receives a playing card for each of the follow tasks: Lose weight or stay the same, staying for the weekly meeting, doing a program, keeping exercise log, keeping food journal and encouraging a fellow TOPS member. The winner will be the person with the most points and will receive two months free chapter dues.

May Frost led the evening’s program. It was entitled, “Spring Clean Your Brain.” She talked about ways to increase memory and mind power. Some ways suggested were to learn to play an instrument, exercise, try doing new things, meditation, get enough sleep, eat healthy, laugh and do balance exercises.

May will also do next week’s program.

The group played “Veggie” Bingo.

Members were encouraged to bring funny stories or jokes for next week. Laughter is truly the best medicine!

The group dismissed by repeating the socially distanced Helping Hand Circle poem.

If you are looking to shed a few pounds or just want to lose weight to fit into your summer clothes this just might be the group for you. You are welcome to come regardless of age, weight or gender. After all, it’s all about being healthy and feeling good. This could be the first step in being a better you by being in better health.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any TOPS member. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 OH St RT 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information provided by Kathy McDaniel.