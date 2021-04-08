Eastern archers win awards

The Eastern Eagles Archery Club had three participants recently compete in 2021 Ohio Nasp/IBO 3D state tournament. Cydnie Gillilan an 11th grader took first place in high school female division as well as overall female champion. Alexus Mettler a 7th grader took second place in middle school female division and Allison Putnam a 5th grader took second place in elementary school female division. The three girls are pictured with their trophies they received.

