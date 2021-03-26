DAR hears from Lincoln reenactor

CHESTER — The Return Jonathan Meigs Daughters of American Revolution recently held a Charter Day dinner at the Chester Academy, near the Chester Courthouse.

The Program featured, an Abraham Lincoln Reenactor, Kevin Dennis, who gave a wonderful program on the life of Abraham Lincoln. He was dressed in the attire that Lincoln wore during his reign as President.

He stated that Lincoln’s grandfather was a very good friend of Daniel Boone, and that the Indians killed his grandfather. Abe’s father was Thomas Lincoln. Abe’s family moved with him to Indiana when he was seven and his mother, Nancy Lincoln, died when he was nine. His father remarried Sarah Bush and she instilled in him the desire of reading books, and his favorite book was the Bible. He moved to Illinois at 18, and rode on a flatboat to New Orleans, where they were attacked by pirates. He had the first suit of clothes that really fit him when he ran for President. He was elected President March 4, 1861. He also declared the Civil War, not long after he was elected President, April 12, 1861.

The year 1863 was a turning point when he issued the proclamation of freedom for the slaves. In 1865, at Appomattox Court House, a peace treaty was signed to end the war. The Civil War ended April 9, 1865. His tragic death from assassination occurred after he and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, attended a play at Ford Theate, April 14, 1865, and he died a day later from a gunshot wound issued by John Wilkes Booth.

Following the presentation, a buffet meal was held with Hostesses Opal Grueser and Sharon Jewell to members and guests attending.

The business meeting was held afterward with Regent Gina Tillis presiding over the meeting. The DAR Rituals and Pledge to American Flag and Star Spangled Banner recited. Committee reports were given, and President General’s Report and National Defender Report given. A State Librarian Report was given by Librarian Opal Grueser. Treasurer’s Report was given in absence of Donna Jenkins by Regent Tillis. Since there had been cancelled meetings due to COVID no Secretary’s Report was given.

Old Business was a teport given on Patriot Project for December. Lynne Brinker, Vice Regent told of six boxes being shipped to female soldiers. It was discussed about going in with Meigs Wreaths Across America committee formed this year.

New Business was discussed. America 250 Committee will be celebrated. The April meeting will recognize Community Service Awards to Jim Freeman, Michael Gerlach, and Jocelyn Johnson.There was a request to do a Summer Chapter Reception in July with discussion of it noted by members. The State Conference will be virtual this year in March due to COVID.

The meeting adjourned and the next meeting will be April 17 at the Chester Academy on Conservation with Jim Freeman the speaker. Opal Grueser is planning on planting a flower garden at the Academy with members contributing to the project.

Information provided by Linda Russell.