Pomeroy Eagles scholarship applications

POMEROY — Four $750 scholarships will be awarded by the Pomeroy Eagles Club #2171 and the Eagles Auxiliary. The scholarships will be given to two males and two females.

To qualify, the mother, father or biological grandparent must be an active member of Pomeroy Eagles #2171 in that the member helps in fundraising or supports the club with their financial support or their attendance.

The applicant must be entering his or her first year of secondary education or currently enrolled in secondary education but not a past recipient of the Eagle Scholarship. Applicant must not turn 21 before May 1, 2021.

A current photograph, name, address, telephone number and date of birth is to be included in the application. Applications may be picked up at the Eagles or mail your request to Ron Drexler, 27663 SR 7, Cheshire, Ohio 45620.

Applications for these scholarships must be postmarked no later than May 1, 2021, to be considered eligible. The scholarships will be awarded upon evidence of acceptance and admittance to an institution of post-secondary education. A minimum of 10 semester hours or 16 quarter hours are required. All criteria on the application must be met to be considered.