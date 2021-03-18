St. Peter’s Episcopal welcomes new Priest and new service times.

At Sunday services on Feb. 14, 2021, the congregation of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (541 2nd Avenue, Gallipolis) welcomed the Rev. Joshua D Nelson, to serve as resident priest. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, and raised in Circleville, Fr. Joshua is a native of Southern Ohio.

Prior to seminary, Fr. Joshua was a high school music teacher in both Tennessee and Indiana. He graduated from The School of Theology at Sewanee: The University of the South in May 2017, and was subsequently ordained to the priesthood on June 24, 2017, at which time he served three years as Priest-in-Charge to St. David’s in Elkhart, Indiana. Fr. Joshua is very excited to be back in Ohio and to be continuing his ministry with us on the river. He also serves part-time at Grace Episcopal Church in Pomeroy.

St. Peter’s is now holding services of Holy Eucharist at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings with Loaves and Fishes meals being hosted on the last Sunday of each month. Grace Episcopal in Pomeroy Holy Eucharist at 11 a.m. Sunday.

All are welcome to join them in the worship and ministry of God’s holy church.