Southern 7th grade wins championship

The 7th grade Southern Boys Basketball team earned 1st place in the Nelsonville Regional Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 27, with a 43-34 win over Warren. The Tornadoes were seeded 6th in the tournament. The team, coached by Brian Allen, finished the season with a record of 15-3. Team members are 1 Will Smith; 2 Jake Wickline; 3 Wyatt Smith; 4 Hunter Jarrell; 5 Andre Chandler; 11 Kase Nelson; 21 Nathan Shuster; 23 Anthony Still; 25 Noah Leachman; 33 Austin Bare; 34 Murphy Dunfee; 35 Cole Smith; and 42 Zach Mullins. Pictured are the 7th Grade Southern Tornadoes and Cheerleaders: Back row (left to right) Murphy Dunfee, Austin Bare, Zach Mullins, Noah Leachman, Cole Smith, Kase Nelson, Andre Chandler, Hunter Jarrell, Wyatt Smith, Jake Wickline, Will Smith, Nathan Shuster, and Anthony Still; Front row (left to right): Taylor Tucker, Isabella Harmon, Jorja Lisle, Layla Robson, Ally Anderson, Ava Circle, Adyson Fields, and Hayden Turner.

