RACO updates on scholarships, fundraisers

The Racine Area Community Organization held its regular, monthly meeting at the Kathyrn Hart community room on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The secretary and treasurer reports were presented and approved.

In new business, the RACO scholarship applications will be given to Southern High School seniors on Monday, March 8, at 8 a.m. The scholarships included in this application will be: RACO scholarship, Jim Adams Memorial, Clarence & Ruth Bradford Memorial, Racine Enginuity Scholarship (Engineering), Vinas Lee Educational, Miss Suzanne Memorial, Carl B. Weese Memorial, Jean Alkire Memorial, Jean Alkire Educational (sponsored by Rod & Jean Littlefield), Kathryn Hart Memorial, Frank & Delores Cleland Memorial (sponsored by Maralyn Capretta and Larry Cook), Southern Tornado Nursing (sponsored by Jamie O’Brien), Roy & Alice Adkins Educational Opportunity (sponsored by Marissa Brooker). Graduation is scheduled for Sunday, May 23, 2021. RACO will be planning an awards presentation for the scholarship recipients following the current CDC guidelines.

RACO’s spring yard sale is set for Thursday, May 6 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.), Friday, May 7 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.), and Saturday, May 8 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.) at Star Mill Park. All proceeds will go toward scholarships for Southern 2022 graduates. Donations are now being accepted: To donate please contact Tonja Hunter (740) 508-0044, Sherry Werry (740) 416-1324, and Kim Romine (740) 992-7079 /(740) 992-2067. RACO appreciates all the donations and community support. The fall yard sale tentative dates are September 2-4, 2021.

Next order of business was asking the needs of our school. After some discussion RACO members decided to donate $300 toward the BackPack Program. RACO members also gave compliments to the school administration, teachers, and all staff involved in educating our students during these challenging COVID times.

The date was set for RACO’s next food drive: Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Dollar General. The proceeds will be given to the Meigs Cooperative Parish.

RACO’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Hart room at Southern High School. New members are always welcome.

Information provided by Melanie Weese.