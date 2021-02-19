College news and notes

Students make Dean’s List at Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Local students named to the Dean’s List were Macy Jones from Gallipolis and Morgan Loveday from Gallipolis.

Ohio University fall 2020 Dean’s List

ATHENS — More than 8,400 students qualified for the fall semester 2020 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

Local students included: College of Arts and Sciences — Aubree Lyons from Middleport; Garrett Rees from Pomeroy; Grace Savage from Shade; Joe Allen from Coolville; Kailee Sites from Oak Hill in the College of Arts and Sciences; Maddie Wright from Gallipolis; Paige Risner from Oak Hill; Mary Russell from Bidwell; Brooke Pasquale from Gallipolis; Aishniya Kandula from Gallipolis; Colton Campbell from Gallipolis; Julianna Yates from Gallipolis; Mesa Polcyn from Gallipolis; Derek Reese from Gallipolis; Dylan Nunn from Gallipolis; Peyton Ahern from Oak Hill; Carlee Roberts from Oak Hill; Austin Campbell from Oak Hill; Devin Lee from Rio Grande; Cade Buckley from Coolville; Marissa Brooker from Pomeroy; Raeline Reeves from Pomeroy; Josie Donohue from Pomeroy; Mattison Finlaw from Pomeroy; Brayden Cunningham from Pomeroy; Bryce Salyers from Reedsville in the College of Arts and Sciences; Connor Thomas from Syracuse;

College of Business — Maddie Kuhn from Reedsville; Tessa Skinner from Bidwell; Cade Mason from Gallipolis; Emmanuel Valadez from Gallipolis; Cole Davis from Gallipolis; Grace Potter from Oak Hill; Sarah Packard from Coolville; Krista Miller from Long Bottom; Cody Bartrum from Pomeroy; Mollie Maxon from Reedsville;

College of Fine Arts — Kaleigh Rummel from Crown City; Paxton Payne from Bidwell; Ahnika Frogale from Gallipolis; Catherine White from Gallipolis; Miranda Scott from Coolville; Jessica Adams from Coolville; Parker Corbitt from Racine; Amanda Cole from Reedsville;

College of Health Sciences and Professions — Bethany Strickland from Oak Hill; Erin Canter from Oak Hill; Jess Parker from Tuppers Plains; Lane Cullums from Pomeroy; Maddi Dyer from Middleport; Paige Denney from Middleport; Sophie Carleton from Reedsville; Talon Drummer from Syracuse; Sophia Skinner from Bidwell; Kara Smith from Crown City; Sarah Adkins from Crown City; Lauren Barnes from Gallipolis; Ginger Craft from Gallipolis; Ryleigh Caldwell from Gallipolis; Carli Hill from Gallipolis; Sonya McCain from Oak Hill; McKayla White from Waterloo; Elayna Bissell from Long Bottom; Matthew Casci from Middleport; Cole Durst from Middleport; Megan King from Pomeroy; John Davis from Pomeroy; Austin Baker from Racine; Kendra Robie from Racine; Ashley Buchanan from Racine; Riley Roush from Racine; Katelyn Barton from Racine; Garrett Ritchie from Reedsville; Sidney Cook from Reedsville; Jackie Jordan from Shade; Marissa Noble from Shade; Macie Michael from Syracuse;

Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education — Abbi Hubbard from Oak Hill; Ian Eblin from Gallipolis; Joe Marcinko from Reedsville; Luke Hammond from Oak Hill; Emma Lester from Crown City; Carson Bailey from Crown City; Makenzie Brumfield from Gallipolis; Brooke Johnson from Gallipolis; Ashton Webb from Gallipolis; Makenzie Barr from Gallipolis; Kendall Hammond from Oak Hill; Katelyn Jones from Oak Hill; Taylor Gillian from Coolville; Sarah Curl from Middleport; Sydney Kennedy from Middleport; Makayla Kimes from Pomeroy; Tori Chaney from Racine; Courtney Bauerbach from Reedsville; Ally Durst from Reedsville; Jenna Jordan from Shade;

Honors Tutorial College — Austin Mahr from Rutland; Daniel Dunfee from Racine; Jay Schaffer from Coolville; Emily Van Meter from Long Bottom;

Russ College of Engineering and Technology — Brady Taylor from Gallipolis; Cole Betzing from Pomeroy; Ezra Blain from Crown City; Gage Carleton from Long Bottom; Greg Sheets from Pomeroy; Kirk Saunders from Gallipolis; Gavin Morgan from Oak Hill; Brody Reynolds from Vinton; Andrew Moffett from Vinton; Michael Cooper from Coolville; Maggie Morgan from Langsville; Bryce Swatzel from Pomeroy; Carter Smith from Pomeroy; Tyler Williams from Pomeroy; Jared Baldridge from Pomeroy; Mallory Johnson; Dillon Mahr from Rutland;

Scripps College of Communication — Baleigh Mcnerlin from Oak Hill; Caleb Mcknight from Bidwell; Gabby Beeler from Long Bottom; Nick Johnston from Crown City; Rusty Fields from Rutland; Chloe Gee from Gallipolis; Amber Smith from Oak Hill; Akira Jakkson from Coolville; Keaton Huffman from Pomeroy; Dillon Swatzel from Reedsville;

University College — Jenna Oldaker from Pomeroy; Amanda Velazquez from Bidwell; Payton Hunter from Scottown; Kaylee Gillman from Vinton; Jenna Marshall from Coolville; Luke Musser from Middleport; Andrew Johnson from Middleport; Maci Hood from Middleport; Derrick Metheney from Pomeroy.

Due to COVID-19, OHIO students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.

Ohio University announces Fall 2020 graduates

ATHENS — More than 2,300 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2020.

Local students included:

Sarah Adkins of Crown City graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions

Matthew Bailey of Bidwell graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering majoring in Mechanical Engineering from OHIO’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Kaytlin Carl of Pomeroy graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Food and Nutrition Sciences majoring in Applied Nutrition from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions

Savannah Clay of Gallipolis graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions

Abigale Collins of Reedsville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication majoring in Communication Studies from OHIO’s Scripps College of Communication

Sarah Curl of Middleport graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Human and Consumer Sciences majoring in Retail Merchandising and Fashion Product Development from OHIO’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

Maddi Dyer of Middleport graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health majoring in Health Services Administration from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions

Ashley Fitch of Coolville graduated with a Master of Social Work from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions

Christy Ford of Coolville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions

Lakkin Foster of Scottown graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions

Savannah Halfhill of Bidwell graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions

Carli Hill of Gallipolis graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions

Mariah Hineman of Gallipolis graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from OHIO’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Keri Johnson of Vinton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism majoring in Journalism News and Information from OHIO’s Scripps College of Communication

Bradley McCoy of Racine graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology and Management from OHIO’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Hope Meadows of Crown City graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions

Cuyler Mills of Crown City graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Energy Engineering from OHIO’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Tim Minear of Long Bottom graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from OHIO’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Samantha Mitchem of Rio Grande graduated with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice from OHIO’s University College

Danielle Morris of Middleport graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Accounting, Business Pre-Law, and Business Analytics from OHIO’s College of Business

Josiah Pannell of Crown City graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from OHIO’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology

Mesa Polcyn of Gallipolis graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Sociology – Pre-Law from OHIO’s College of Arts and Sciences

Raeline Reeves of Pomeroy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Psychology from OHIO’s College of Arts and Sciences

Melissa Roush of Oak Hill graduated with a Master of Social Science from OHIO’s College of Arts and Sciences

Bryce Salyers of Reedsville graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Biological Sciences – Prephysical Therapy from OHIO’s College of Arts and Sciences

Erin Swatzel of Reedsville graduated with a Master of Science in Food and Nutrition Sciences (Food and Nutrition Sciences) from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions

Dillon Swatzel of Reedsville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication majoring in Information and Telecommunication Systems from OHIO’s Scripps College of Communication

Charles Williams of Coolville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from OHIO’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology