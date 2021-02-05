RACO discusses upcoming events, scholarships

The Racine Area Community Organization held their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the Kathryn Hart Community Room at Southern High School. Secretary and treasurer reports were presented and approved. In old business, RACO held a food drive at Dollar General on Saturday, Nov. 7 (proceeds were donated to the Meigs County Cooperative Parish), delivered Christmas treats in the community, held the Christmas Decorating Contest, and had a RACO tree in the park for the Christmas in the Park event. The winners of the Christmas decorating contest were Bill and Judy Bird, first place; Jonathan and Dawana Dunn, second place; and Angie Fortner, third place. Also acknowledged were donations made to RACO from individuals and families.

New business included, scholarship applications will be taken to Southern High School on Monday, March 8, at 8 a.m.. Next the RACO spring yard sale dates were set for Thursday, May 6 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.), Friday, May 7 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.), and Saturday, May 8 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.) to be held at Star Mill Park. All proceeds will go toward scholarships for Southern graduates Class of 2022. Donations are now being accepted. You may contact Tonja Hunter 740-508-0044, Sherry Werry 740-416-1324, or Kim Romine 740-992-7079 or 740-992-2067.

The meeting was closed with the Pledge to the Flag led by Dale Hart. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Hart Room at Southern High School. New members are always welcome.

Information submitted by Melanie Weese.