‘Home for the Holidays’ award winners

MIDDLEPORT — December once again brought traditional holiday decorations with lights, wreaths and much more on house and in yards around the area.

In the village of Middleport, four residences were selected for the “Home for the Holidays” awards.

Week 1 — Russ and Sara Neutzling

250 Palmer St.

Russ and Sara Neutzling have lived in Middleport for a couple of years after coming over from Hartford ,West Virginia. Russ works at Imperial Electric and after almost 20 years at Walmart, Sara is now a homemaker. Sara said Russ decorates the outside and she does the inside. They both love the holidays. You just have to love the little travel trailer by the front porch.

Week 2 — Bryan and Tiffany Howell

1085 Vine Street

Bryan and Tiffany have lived at 1085 Vine St. for eight years. Bryan is from Jackson and Tiffany is a Middleport native. They both work at Holzer where Bryan is an Ophthalmologist Assistant and Tiffany is in billing. The decorating is a team effort, but their 4-year daughter Nora had a lot of input. They weren’t sure about the unicorn but Nora wanted it so they compromised and went to Parkersburg and bought the unicorn.

Week 3 — Ray and Megan Andrews

327 Williams St.

Ray and Megan have lived in Middleport for 24 years. They recently downsized from their beautiful home on Chestnut St. to this newly renovated home on Williams. No matter where they are, they always decorate with impeccable taste. Ray works as a lineman with AEP and Megan decorates the shop at Seasons Gifts and Home Décor in Pomeroy and sells her décor there. Needless to say Megan does the seasonal decorating because of her crafting skills.

Week 4 — Terri and Tim Mullins

1099 Powell St.

Tim and Terri have lived in this home since 2007. Terri has lived in Middleport all of her life and Tim has for the last 10 years. Tim originally is from Jackson, Ohio. Terri has worked at Farmers Bank for 25 years and Tim works at Steelial Fabricating as the shop manager and is also the Pastor at Pomeroy First Baptist Church. They’ve worked hard at the renovation of this beautiful home and it shows. As for the holiday decorating, they said it’s a joint effort. Terri supervises Tim in the placement of the holiday décor.

Information provided by the village of Middleport.